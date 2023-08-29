trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655275
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

Good News For Mac Users: WhatsApp Rolls Out New App With Group Calling Feature, Check How To Download

Keeping privacy in the mind while using the app, WhatsApp for Mac comes with the end-to-end encryption so your chats won't be read or seen by the third party.

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 08:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Good News For Mac Users: WhatsApp Rolls Out New App With Group Calling Feature, Check How To Download WhatsApp rolls out native app for Mac with group calling feature.

New Delhi: WhatsApp has finally brought a web version for Mac users after launching Windows version successfully. With the new WhatsApp app for Mac, you can now make group calls from your Mac for the first time, connecting with up to 8 people on video calls and up to 32 people on audio calls.

The call feature allows Mac users to join after it's started, see your call history and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed.

What's the benefit of the new app for Mac?


The app feature will be useful to use the instant communication tool while using the large screen on Apple devices. Until now, Windows users are getting the benefit of the web app for WhatsApp. 

"The app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping you get done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen," WhatsApp blog said.

Moreover, sharing files becomes easier by dragging and dropping them into the chat and and can view more of your chat history.

Keeping privacy in the mind while using the app, it comes with the end-to-end encryption so your chats won't be read or seen by the third party.

How to download the app?

Go to WhatsApp.com. 

Download the web version for Mac.

Link the app on Mac via QR connector and use it. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train