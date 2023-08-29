Good News For Mac Users: WhatsApp Rolls Out New App With Group Calling Feature, Check How To Download

New Delhi: WhatsApp has finally brought a web version for Mac users after launching Windows version successfully. With the new WhatsApp app for Mac, you can now make group calls from your Mac for the first time, connecting with up to 8 people on video calls and up to 32 people on audio calls.

The call feature allows Mac users to join after it's started, see your call history and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed.

What's the benefit of the new app for Mac?

The app feature will be useful to use the instant communication tool while using the large screen on Apple devices. Until now, Windows users are getting the benefit of the web app for WhatsApp.

"The app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping you get done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen," WhatsApp blog said.

Moreover, sharing files becomes easier by dragging and dropping them into the chat and and can view more of your chat history.

Keeping privacy in the mind while using the app, it comes with the end-to-end encryption so your chats won't be read or seen by the third party.

How to download the app?

Go to WhatsApp.com.

Download the web version for Mac.

Link the app on Mac via QR connector and use it.