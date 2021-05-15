हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PUBG

Good news for PUBG players! Your inventory will be back on Battlegrounds Mobile India: Report

Krafton has announced that the pre-registration for the Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin on May 18.

Good news for PUBG players! Your inventory will be back on Battlegrounds Mobile India: Report

It’s no secret that PUBG is officially relaunching in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Going a step further, Krafton, the developer of both PUBG Mobile India and Battlegrounds Mobile India, has announced that the pre-registration for the yet to be launched game will begin on May 18.
 
While gamers are yet celebrating the news, we have another piece of good news. Professional PUBG Mobile player TSM Ghatak has suggested that PUBG Mobile players will get their old inventory back on the Battlegrounds Mobile India account as and when they log in using the same credentials.   

Moreover, Krafton has announced that there will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. Since Battlegrounds is launching in India, only Indian players will be able to benefit from the rewards. 

“Krafton’s brand new game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. We request players to stay tuned, stay masked and stay safe, for additional details on the pre-registration rewards. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available exclusively to play in India only,” the company said in its official statement. 

In one of his videos, Ghatak said that one of the most asked questions was about the old accounts and what would happen to the inventory and other items. “There is good news for them as all the investments players had made in the game will be retained in Battlegrounds Mobile India account as it is. So, chill and enjoy,” Ghatak was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda. 

