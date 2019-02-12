हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google Docs gets new API for automation of tasks

The API is available and accessible by default to all G Suite users and to all G Suite editions.

New Delhi:  Search engine giant Google has announced that it is making a new API available for Google Docs that will allow developers to automate certain tasks in the online office suite.

“For documents that require consistency, collaboration, and accuracy — like invoices, proposals, contracts, and reports — the API will help automate common word processing tasks with the real-time editing and collaboration of Docs,” Google wrote in a G Suite blog post.

Google said that developers can use the Docs API to automate document creation, like creating all of the blank invoices you need for a particular quarter with a single click. Documents that require a template, like legal documents or contracts, can be automated based on user input and monitored with the API as well.

“Use the Docs API to add user or system-provided data to a document at various stages of a process. Programmatic edits to the same document over time, or to multiple documents at once, can simplify your workflows,” the blogpost said.

The API is available and accessible by default to all G Suite users and to all G Suite editions.

 

GoogleGoogle new API availableGoogle docsGoogle office suite
