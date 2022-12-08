Google launches shortcuts for tabs, history, bookmarks; Here's how it BENEFITS you

New Delhi: Google is assisting Chrome users in making their searches easier. A new search option for bookmarks, tabs, and history has been added by the technology behemoth from the address bar. It's interesting to note that the browser has included three new shortcuts for Chrome. These will enable users to search a tab, history, or bookmark more quickly.

Google Chrome introduces new shortcuts to search a tab

The tabs will make it easier for users to manage a big number of open tabs and will make it quick and easy to find a particular tab. Users can access it by typing @tabs into their browser's address bar and selecting the 'Search Tabs' option from the drop-down menu, or by pressing the Tab key. The address bar's Search Tabs tag will soon appear.

Google Chrome introduces new shortcuts for bookmarks

In addition, bookmarks will function similarly to tabs. It was developed, nonetheless, to locate saved bookmarks. It implies that rather than searching through numerous bookmark folders, a user can search for a specific bookmark. She can start typing what users were looking for by entering @boomakrs, choosing the search bookmarks adoption, and starting to type.

Google Chrome introduces new shortcuts for history

On the other side, the @history will come in helpful for finding the search browser's history quickly. All users using Chrome108 or the most recent version now have access to these new features, according to the search engine, which also confirmed this in a blog post. If you are unable to use these functions, then select the Help option and then the About Google Chrome option by clicking on the three horizontal dots in the top right corner of the browser.