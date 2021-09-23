Google moves to Delhi HC against CCI after leak of a confidential report

New Delhi: Google has filed a writ against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for allegedly leaking a confidential report pertaining to the investigation against the tech giant. In a statement, Google said that it aims to prevent any further unlawful disclosures of confidential findings by CCI’s investigative arm.

Google is protesting against the breach of confidence which impairs Google’s ability to defend itself and harms itself and its partners. Google has "not yet received or reviewed this confidential report".

"Google filed a writ petition in the Delhi HC seeking redress in this matter, specifically protesting against the breach of confidence which impairs Google's ability to defend itself and harms Google and its partners," the company said.

Google has moved to the High Court after several reports last week reported that CCI's investigation arm, the Director-General (DG), found that the tech giant is indulged in unfair business practices in relation to Android.

"We are deeply concerned that the Director General's Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while in the CCI's custody. Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any governmental investigation, and we are pursuing our legal right to seek redress and prevent any further unlawful disclosures," a Google spokesperson said in the statement.

The spokesperson also said that the company cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality throughout the investigative process. "... We hope and expect the same level of confidentiality from the institutions we engage with," the spokesperson added. Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun SUV launched in India: Check price, features, rivals

Moreover, Google also noted that DG's findings "do not reflect the final decision of the CCI" and the submission of the investigation report is an interim procedural step. "Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the DG's findings, much less submit its defence of any allegations," the statement said.

