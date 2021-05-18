हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google Photos

Google Photos tests filters: THIS feature will make searching for photos easier

Reportedly, it is in testing mode and it has various filters which include videos, selfies, collages, animations, movies, creations, screenshots, archive and motion photos. A user can also add people to filters to get photos and videos. It is important to note that Google Photos already shows photos and videos with particular keywords and it will automatically show all related photos and videos in the search results. 

Google Photos tests filters: THIS feature will make searching for photos easier

Google Photos has been testing a feature that will help people to easily search for photos and videos. Google is said to be adding filters to its search tool in Photos which will further narrow down their search. 

Reportedly, it is in testing mode and it has various filters which include videos, selfies, collages, animations, movies, creations, screenshots, archive and motion photos. A user can also add people to filters to get photos and videos.

It is important to note that Google Photos already shows photos and videos with particular keywords and it will automatically show all related photos and videos in the search results. 

Google has not yet officially revealed a word about the launch to all users. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Google PhotosGoogleGoogle featureGoogle keywords
Next
Story

Fake Elon Musk giveaway featured in cryptocurrency scams

Must Watch

PT52M37S

Taal Thok Ke: Is BJP truthful over Toolkit or Congress?