Google Photos tests filters: THIS feature will make searching for photos easier

Google Photos has been testing a feature that will help people to easily search for photos and videos. Google is said to be adding filters to its search tool in Photos which will further narrow down their search.

Reportedly, it is in testing mode and it has various filters which include videos, selfies, collages, animations, movies, creations, screenshots, archive and motion photos. A user can also add people to filters to get photos and videos.

It is important to note that Google Photos already shows photos and videos with particular keywords and it will automatically show all related photos and videos in the search results.

Google has not yet officially revealed a word about the launch to all users.

