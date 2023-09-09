Google Pixel Watch 2: New Teaser Gives Glimpses Of Upcoming Smartwatch; Check Expected Specs

New Delhi: Google’s Pixel Watch 2 is reportedly to be launched on October 5 in India a day later after the global launch at the Made by Google launch event on October 4. The tech giant’s True Wireless service will exclusively available to purchase in India on Flipkart platform from the launch date.

Earlier, Google announced the date of its annual mega event known to launch the company’s premium products such as Pixel series, Pixel watch, etc. The Made By Google launch event will be held on October 4, 2023 at the company’s headquarter at Mountain View, California, USA.

Pixel watch 2, the second installment of its smartwatch series, is going to launch during the event alongside Pixel 8 series and an Updated Pixel Buds pro.

Apple is also hosting its in-person launch event ‘Wonderlust’ at Cupertino, California to unveil a bunch of new products including iPhone 15 series, iOS 17, etc. on September 12, 2023. The event will be live-streamed globally on Apple’s official website and YouTube channel.

Google gave the glimpse of new Pixel watch 2 through a teaser on YouTube. It appears that the watch might sport a new sensor array, IP68 rating, and a new crown.

Expected Pixel Watch 2 Specification

Google hasn't spilled the beans on the Pixel Watch 2 specs, but we've got some scoops from the rumor mill. They're saying this smartwatch might get its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series chip. It could be the Snapdragon W5 or the fancier Snapdragon W5+. The exciting part? Even with the always-on display (AOD) turned on, it might last more than 24 hours on a single charge. That's pretty cool!

Now, about those watch faces. The Pixel Watch 2 could come with four fresh ones: Accessible, Arc, Bold Digital, and Analog Bold. Plus, it might sport a sleek aluminum body, giving it a modern look.

And the cherry on top? This smartwatch is expected to run on Wear OS 4.