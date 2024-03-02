trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726806
Google Responds To Criticism By Reinstating Shaadi.com, Naukri, And Other Apps On Play Store

Google had delisted more than a dozen apps by major Indian digital companies including Matrimony, and Shaadi.com from Play Store.

New Delhi: Amid growing criticism, Google has begun reinstating some of the apps belonging to Indian digital companies that it had previously removed from the Play Store. This move comes after facing intense backlash over the delisting of these apps. The technology giant has restored certain apps like Shaadi.com, Info Edge's Naukri, 99acres, Naukri Gulf, and others, IANS quoted sources as saying.

Info Edge co-founder Sanjeev Bikchandani also confirmed the development in a post on X. "Many of the Info Edge apps are back on the Play Store. An effort very well led by Hitesh (Hitesh Oberoi) and the entire Info Edge team. People were up all night for this. Great crisis management," he posted. (Also Read: Online Trading Fraud: Gurugram Doctor Loses Rs 2.5 Crore In Cyber Fraud)

Earlier in the day, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) slammed removal of Indian companies' apps and asked Google to reinstate those delisted apps on its Play Store. Google had delisted more than a dozen apps by major Indian digital companies including Matrimony, and Shaadi.com from Play Store. (Also Read: Google Faces Backlash For Removing Indian Apps From Play Store Amid Fee Dispute)

The move comes after Google announced its plan to take action against 10 developers who had refused to comply with its payment policy, despite following the payment policies of other app stores.

Applications from companies like Altt, Stage, and Aha streaming platforms, Truly Madly and Quack Quack dating apps, Kuku FM audio content platform, and FRND social networking app have also been delisted by Google. (With Inputs From IANS)

