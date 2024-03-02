Online Trading Fraud: Gurugram Doctor Loses Rs 2.5 Crore In Cyber Fraud

New Delhi: Online trading scams are causing worry all over the country. Many people have been tricked in the last few weeks, losing lots of money. Just recently, a doctor from Gurugram got caught up in one of these scams and lost a massive Rs 2.5 crore to unidentified cybercriminals.

Encounter with Enticing Advertisement

As per a report from The Tribune, Dr. Puneet Sardana, who lives in Kendriya Vihar Society in Sector 56, encountered an enticing advertisement online on January 4, 2024. The ad presented a stock market investment opportunity, assuring substantial profits from investing in online stocks and initial public offerings (IPOs). (Also Read: Google Faces Backlash For Removing Indian Apps From Play Store Amid Fee Dispute)

Started Investment with Rs 50,000

Attracted by the promise of quick profits, Dr. Sardana reached out to the contact number provided in the advertisement. In response to his inquiry, the person on the other end sent him a link via WhatsApp. Dr. Sardana was instructed to download a stock-buying application through this link, which he believed to be genuine. Trusting in the app's reliability, Dr. Sardana began investing, starting with Rs 50,000 to buy shares. (Also Read: Struggling With Tricky Math Problem? Don't Worry! Solution Is Just A Photo Away)

Increased Account balance

Although Dr. Sardana initially saw positive returns on his investment, he was later convinced to engage in an initial public offering (IPO). The app misleadingly increased his account balance, displaying a significant profit of Rs 3.19 crore. However, when he tried to withdraw his earnings, he was unable to do so.

Falling Deeper into the Trap

Unable to retrieve his funds, Dr. Sardana reached out to the scammers, who continued to deceive him. They persuaded him to deposit more money, claiming it was necessary for "security deposits" to enable the withdrawal process. Falling victim to their complex plan, Dr. Sardana transferred a total of Rs 1.36 crore in various transactions.

Scammers Disappear without Trace

After managing to deceive the doctor and acquire a substantial amount of money, the scammers disappeared without a trace. Despite Dr. Sardana's efforts to reach out to them through every available means, communication was cut off. Unable to recover his investments and with no success in contacting the scammers, Dr. Sardana eventually sought assistance from the police to officially report the incident.

While the matter is under investigation, Dr. Sardana's experience serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by online trading scams. Despite his initial trust and investment, he ultimately fell victim to the deceitful tactics of cybercriminals. His unfortunate ordeal highlights the importance of remaining cautious and vigilant when engaging in online financial transactions.