Google to add 65 new emoji to Android Q, to include diya lamp for Diwali celebrations

New Delhi: Search Engine giant Google has said that it is going to add 65 new emojis to Android Q later this year.

“You can look forward to 65 new emoji that we’re releasing with Android Q later this year,” Google's Creative Director, Emoji, Jennifer Daniel wrote in its official blog.

“The Diya lamp emoji is also new. We’ve had Christmas and Thanksgiving covered for a while—now it’s time for Diwali celebrations,” Daniel added.

The interesting emojis include a sloth for when you’re having a slow morning and running late but looking cute, an otter for when you need to tell your significant otter that they are otterly amazing, garlic for when you need to fend off some vampires, waffle emoji and kneeling emoji for when you’re proposing your undying commitment and love for … breakfast, service dog emoji and guide dog emoji or just two good boys.

Google said that there are a lot of different kinds of couples out there, so it designed 71 couples with different skin tones. The company is also supporting 53 emojis with gender inclusive designs.