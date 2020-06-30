Google turns 22 this year – A look at the company’s feat over the years

New Delhi: Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet, Google’s parent company, in January 2020 joined the elitist club of U S companies with $1 trillion valuation – a feat enjoyed by companies like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.

Alphabet is the holding and Google, founded in September 1998, is now a subsidiary of it.

Google's entry into the elite club was witnessed under the leadership of its CEO Sundar Pichai, who was also named as the CEO of parent company Alphabet last in 2019. Alphabet founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced plans to step down in December last year, elevating Pichai as both Alphabet and Google CEO.

Google's Market Cap stands at $953.173 Billion (Rs 71.97 Lakh Crore). Google and Alphabet had over 70 offices in more thn 50 countries including Germany, Czech Republic, Finland, Canada, Mexico, Turkey and New Zealand, data as of June 2019 showed.

Google has been focused on developing products and services, powered by the latest advances in AI, that offer help in moments big and small.

Meanwhile, Apple’s fortunes rose further in June 2020, as the Cupertino-headquartered company become the first US company that reached $1.5 trillion market cap.

Strong App Store sales, ARM chips-run Macs backed the company’s rise.

Apple was the first US company to cross the $1-trillion mark in 2018. Riding on its growing services and wearables business, Apple may become the first company ever to touch the $2-trillion valuation mark in next four years, a top analyst forecast Evercore ISI had said recently.

The company saw all-time records in many of its Services categories - App Store, Apple Music, Video, cloud services, its App Store search ad business, AppleCare, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and Apple Card.

(Inputs provided by Zee Research Group)