Govt agency warns Google Chrome users of malicious attacks: Here’s how to stay safe

New Delhi: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning to Google Chrome users, who are still using an older version of the Google-owned browser. CERT-In works under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Government of India.

According to the government-operated agency, users running a Chrome version older than the 97.0.4692.71 version could be at risk of a malicious attack. In the recent past, there have been malicious attacks on the desktops and laptops of such users by attackers who are reportedly executing arbitrary code on targeted systems.

In its advisory, CERT-In explained that users should update to the latest version of Google Chrome which comes with several security fixes including fixes for “vulnerabilities like Use a/fter free, Heap buffer overflow, Type Confusion, Inappropriate implementation, Incorrect security UI, Out of bounds memory access, Policy bypass etc.”

“Google has updated the stable channel for Chrome to 97.0.4692.71 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system,” CERT-In said in its advisory.

“Google has updated the stable channel for Chrome to 97.0.4692.71 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system,” CERT-In added. Also Read: ITR filing FY21: Are you exempted from paying fee for filing belated tax returns? Check details

Meanwhile, Google, in its blog said that the Chrome 97.0.4692.71 version contains a number of fixes and improvements -- a list of changes is available in the log. The new version will be rolled out over the coming days/weeks, the tech giant said in a blog dated January 4, 2022. Also Read: Businesses to get reasonable time to explain reasons for mismatch in GSTR-1, 3B

Live TV

#mute