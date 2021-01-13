GTA 6 Franchise to have woman as main character for the first time: Here's what top leaks say

New Delhi: The Grand Theft Auto is a popular title among the gaming community across the world. It has introduced a number of interesting characters but never a female lead character. In recent rumours, it is speculated that GTA 6 will sport a female lead character.

The GTA has always been creative when it comes to their characters in its franchise record. The fifth franchise, GTA 5 for the first time in gaming history had not one or two but Three main protagonists namely, Franklin, Trevor and Michael.

According to a reputed leaker, Tom Henderson who is involved in sharing important leaks about Call of Duty, Rockstar is mixing things up when it comes to main characters. Henderson in a tweet said that "For the first time ever in GTA title, GTA 6 will have a playable female and male protagonist" on Sunday (January 10).

For the first time ever in a GTA title, GTA 6 will have a playable female and male protagonist. #GTA6 #GTAVI — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) January 10, 2021

The source of the leak has not yet been revealed but the rumour goes along with the previous reports of Rockstar's character record.

Female characters have been a part of GTA franchise but we never got a female lead. Fans across the world have been demanding the company to introduce a playable female lead character for a while now, and GTA's sixth franchise GTA-6 is a seem to be the right opportunity for the company to listen to them.

Grand theft Auto was launched in the year 1997. GTA 5 was launched in the year 2013, nearly a decade ago.

