Haven't logged in to Twitter for long time? Your Twitter account may be DELETED --Check details

New Delhi: Twitter users who have not shown any activity on the microblogging site for a very long time might lose their Twitter account. Twitter boss Elon Musk has said that the social media site might take action on inactive account holders.

In a Tweet, Musk has said that Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts. Commenting further on a query, Musk further added that these are obvious account deletions with no tweets and no log in for years.

Twitter has announced to shut down its 'Moments' feature that was originally launched in 2015 to allow curated collection of tweets that users could create.

The company said that the existing Moments will stay on the platform but users will not be able to create new ones.

"Not all moments last. As of today we're removing the option to create Moments for most users as we focus on improving other experiences," the company posted.

"You can still see past Moments and follow Live events on Twitter," it added.

As part of Elon Musk's dream to make Twitter a clutter-free experience, the company has also removed "tweeted from" labels for most users.

With IANS Inputs