Here’s how to use WhatsApp Web: Check step by step guide

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been widely used for communication purposes. Primarily, the messaging app is used in mobile but besides that, it is also used on the web through WhatsApp Web. WhatsApp Web was unveiled in 2015 and it has seen updates along with the mobile versions.

Here’s how to use WhatsApp Web:

Visit web.whatsapp.com on your laptop.

On your phone, tap on the three-dotted menu and select WhatsApp Web.

Then scan the QR code on your laptop.

After scanning, your WhatsApp account will be connected to your laptop.

Check your chats, send and receive messages, and make calls.

Once you’re connected to WhatsApp Web you won’t need to log in again.

It is therefore important to note certain points on WhatsApp Web. This is just a web client of WhatsApp as it needs the main device to stay connected to the internet. After you stay away from your laptop for some time, your WhatsApp Web will be disconnected. Besides that, any disruption of the internet will stop the WhatsApp Web Also.

