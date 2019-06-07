HMD Global targets sub-Rs10K smartphone buyers with Nokia 2.2

New Delhi: Finnish firm HMD Global Thursday unveiled its 4G handset Nokia 2.2 in the country with an eye on the high-volume sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone category.

The company claims Nokia 2.2 is the cheapest smartphone in this category built on the Android One operating system.

"We have launched Nokia 2.2 at a price point where 30 per cent consumers tend to buy smartphones. We did a consumer study and found that people are looking at reliable phones in this segment that they don't want to replace too often. We believe it will make big difference at this price point, said Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head - India, HMD Global.

The company unveiled two variants of Nokia 2.2, with 2GB and 3GB RAM at an introductory price of Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

Both phones support external storage of up to 400 GB.

Mehta said with a portfolio of 12 smartphones and six-seven feature phones, HMD Global is moving in line with its target of being among the top three players in India over the next three-five years.

Nokia 2.2 smartphone will be available pan-India across mobile retail outlets and online on Flipkart and Nokia website starting June 11.