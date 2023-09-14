Honor 90 5G Launched In India Starting At Rs 37,999

New Delhi: Honor on Thursday launched a new 5G smartphone -- "Honor 90" in two storage variants in India.

Honor 90 will be available for purchase in three colours -- Emerald Green, Diamond Silver and Midnight Black from September 18 across Amazon and retail channels.

The smartphone will come in two storage variants 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

With the effective offers, the price comes down to as low as Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB+512 GB variant, the company announced.

"With a focus on empowering consumers with leading technology, Honor continuously works toward bringing innovation in display technology, battery tech software and artificial intelligence, which are backed by strong R&D capabilities. Leveraging Honor's strong network and value chain, we are introducing the first smartphone in Indian shores with the launch of Honor 90 5G," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, HTech, here at the launch event.

Equipped with a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating Display, Honor 90 supports a high resolution of 2664x1200, 100 per cent DCI P3 colour gamut and up to 1.07 billion colours.

It comes with an adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz that dynamically adjusts as per the displayed content.

Moreover, the smartphone features a triple camera system that consists of a 200MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth camera. On its front, Honor 90 sports a 50 MP camera which will help capture stunning selfies that brim with details, according to the company.

The smartphone comes packed with a large 5000mAh battery that empowers always-on users with day long usage. With a single full charge, the smartphone can provide up to 19.5 hours of continuous video streaming.

Honor 90 runs on the latest Android 13 based MagicOS 7.1, and packs a punch with enhanced smart features like Magic Text, which provides a smart life experience and maximises productivity.