Honor Magic V3, Honor Magic V2 Foldable Smartphones Likely To Launch In India; Check Expected Specs, Price

Honor Magic V3, Honor Magic V2 India Launch: Honor is likely to launch its foldable smartphones, the Honor Magic V3 and Honor Magic V2, in the Indian market later this year, according to reports. The Magic V2 and Magic V3 are currently undergoing various tests. However, both phones are already available in global markets.

Honor Magic V3, Honor Magic V2 Price In India (Expected)

The Honor Magic V3 foldable smartphone is likely to cost more than 1 lakh for the customers. It is one of the most affordable book-style foldable smartphones in India upon its release. Meanwhile, the Honor Magic V2 will be available for under Rs 1 lakh.

Honor Magic V3 Specifications In India (Expected)

The phone is anticipated to come with the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering exceptional performance for demanding tasks.

Its inner display is a 7.92-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, boasting a high resolution of 2156×2344 and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display is a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED panel, with a resolution of 1060×2376 and a matching 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a seamless viewing experience across both screens.

In the camera department, the main sensor is a 50MP lens with OIS, supported by a 40MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera, also equipped with OIS for sharp, stable images.

For selfies and video chats, there is a 20MP shooter at the front. It is powered by a 5150mAh battery, supporting 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It may run on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.0.1, the device also supports advanced connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3, delivering fast and reliable connections.

Honor Magic V2 Specifications In India (Expected)

The handset is expected to feature a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ensuring top-notch performance. Its inner display is a large 7.92-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 2156×2344 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, while the outer display measures 6.43 inches, also utilizing LTPO OLED technology with a 1060×2376 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for seamless transitions.

In terms of photography, the device is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP telephoto lens with OIS. For selfies and videos, there is a 16MP shooter at the front.

The phone is rumoured to be powered by a 5000mAh battery, supported by 66W wired charging. The software runs on Android 13 with MagicOS 7.2, and connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.3 for smooth networking and communication.