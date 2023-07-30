Honor Pad X9 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, And Other Details

New Delhi: In September 2022, the Honour Pad X8 was introduced with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display, and a 5,100mAh battery. On Saturday, the Honour Pad X9 was introduced in India as the device's replacement. When compared to its predecessor, the most recent Pad X9 offers significant updates and enhancements.

Honour Pad X9: Price

The Honour Pad X9 is only available in one configuration in India, which costs Rs. 14,499, and has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Pre-orders for the tablet are presently being accepted, and it comes in the colour Space Grey.



Honour Pad X9: Sale Date

Beginning on August 2, the smartphone will only be sold through Amazon.com. Customers who reserve the tablet in advance will save Rs. 500 and get an extra Honour Flip cover for free.

Honour Pad X9: Specifications

A 11.5-inch display with a 2K resolution of 2000 × 1200 pixels is available on the Honour Pad X9. The tablet has a peak brightness of 400 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Users can take advantage of features like multi-window, multi-screen collaboration, and three-finger swipe because it ships with MagicUI 7.1, which is based on Android 13. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the tablet.

The Honour Pad X9 has a 5-megapixel front camera sensor and a 5-megapixel back camera sensor for optics. Up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge are promised by its 7,250mAh battery, which supports 22.5W wired fast charging.

Six Cinematic Surround Speakers with capability for Hi-Res music are included in the tablet. Additionally, it provides USB Type-C, WiFi, and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity options. The item is 267.3mm x 167.4mm x 6.9mm and weighs 499 grammes.