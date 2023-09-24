New Delhi: On September 22, Apple simultaneously unveiled the iPhone 15 series in India and around the world. The new iPhone 15 series is also accessible in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Pune through the Zomato-owned Blinkit app, despite being offered both online and offline throughout India.

For those who are unaware, Blinkit is currently delivering the regular iPhone 15 models in a few locations, with delivery timeframes as quick as 10. Blinkit and the Apple Reseller Unicorn have teamed to make this service possible. (Also Read: Game-Changing Business Idea: Earn Rs 30 Lakh Per Year With THIS Money-Making Hack)

Step-By-Step Guide To Buy iPhone 15 From Blinkit:

- Open Blinkit app

- Click on the search bar

- Search 'Unicorn Store' on the tab

- Now, you will see the store banner on the interface

- Check the availability of iPhones in your location

- Select the colour you want to take

- Now, click on the buy now option

- Confirm your order

- Select your payment method

- Now, proceed your order