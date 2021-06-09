हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
How many people can connect at a time on WhatsApp group video and voice calls?

The new limit on WhatsApp video and voice calls are available on both iPhone and Android.

New Delhi: Facebook-owned WhatsApp had in April doubled the number of participants in a video or voice call from four to eight people at a time on its platform. 

"Group calling allows up to eight participants to video call with each other using WhatsApp. When you receive a group video call, the incoming WhatsApp group video call screen will show the participants currently on the call, and the first contact listed will be the participant that added you. Group video call history will appear in the CALLS tab. You can tap the call history to view the individual participants from the call," WhatsApp had said.

Conditions to access the new limit on WhatsApp calls?

To access the new limit on WhatsApp calls, all participants in a call need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp available on iPhone or Android.

How to make a group video call if it has more than 8 members?

You can make a group video call from a group chat. Open the WhatsApp group chat you want to video call. If your group chat has nine or more participants, tap Group call. If your group chat has eight or less participants, tap Video call. In this case, the call will immediately begin. Find the contacts you want to add to the call, then tap Video call.

While it's possible to be in a group video call with someone you've blocked, you can't add a contact that you've blocked to the call or a contact that has blocked you. Video calling is only available on Android phones running 4.1 or newer.

