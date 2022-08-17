New Delhi: Users usally believe that Facebook Messenger doesn’t have end-to-end encryption like Whatsapp, which comes by default in it. Therefore, It makes the platform vulnerable to be hacked and personal information including chats could be revealed very easily. What users don’t know that Meta allows them to turn on feature on Facebook Messenger with some simple steps. Although, the company plans to make end-to-end encryption a default setting on the platform till then users can turn it on manually.

End-to-end encryption is a state-of-the-art tool to hide personal messages and information from the hackers by coding messages on the origin site and encoding them only on destination site. No third-party including Whatsapp could read the messages of the users. This feature ensures privacy and safety for customers that lacks in Facebook messenger if they don’t turn on encryption.

Here are the steps that both Android or iOS users can follow to turn end-to-end encryption now:

How to enable end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger

1. Go to the Messenger mobile app and click on Chats in the bottom menu

2. Tap on the Edit icon in the upper right corner

3. Turn on the toggle for lock icon in the top right

4. Now select the name of the person you want to chat with (not applicable for public figures)

To turn it on from within the chat, you can simply open the chatbox and tap on the “i” icon in the top right corner. Now select, “Secret conversation”. Users can also choose to turn on the Vanish Mode from here. This will cause conversations to vanish when they close the chat.

To turn on the Vanish Mode, you just need to turn on the toggle for the Vanish Mode option in the information section.

For the unversed, if the end-to-end encryption is turned on for a conversation, no one except for the participants in the chat can read or gain access to the conversation. It can be only possible for others to be manually added to the chat, for which other participants will be notified.