How To Upload WhatsApp Voice Status: Here's Step-By-Step Guide To Do It

New Delhi: Emoji reactions and a private audience picker are two new status update features that have been added to the well-known messaging service WhatsApp. Users of Android and iOS devices can now set their voice clip as a status update thanks to the company's release of the voice status tool.

In both individual and group chats, WhatsApp users could only send voice messages in the past. The option to share an audio message as status was included in the most recent edition, though. Users can send spoken status updates for a maximum of 30 seconds, which is also the time allotted for video status updates.

On the status preview screen, by selecting the colour palette button, you may also change the background colour of the status.

Here is the step-by-step guide to upload WhatsApp voice status on android:

- Open WhatsApp

- Open the Status menu

- Click on the pen sign

- Click on the microphone

- Hold the microphone icon to record voice

- Click on the submit button

- Now your voice message saved to the status