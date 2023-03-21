HP Launches New Laptop ''Pavilion Aero 13'' In India

New Delhi: PC and printer major HP on Tuesday launched its latest laptop -- Pavilion Aero 13, powered by AMD Ryzen 7 Processor with Radeon Graphics in India. The new HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes available in Rose Pale Gold, Warm Gold, and Natural Silver colour options at a starting price of Rs 72,999.



The new laptop weighs less than 1 kg, making it suitable for a hybrid workstyle, according to the company.



"We are proud to introduce the new HP Pavilion Aero 13, which is designed to meet the increasing demand for versatile and powerful computing solutions in today's world.

It offers exceptional performance and mobility, allowing users to stay productive and entertained while on the go," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, said in a statement.

The new laptop comes equipped with fast and reliable connectivity with Wi-Fi6 and a battery life of up to 10.5 hours, making it ideal for working, browsing, and streaming from any location.



Moreover, it comes with an AI Noise Removal feature to recognise and reduce unwanted background sounds for clear video calls for work or with friends.

A wider colour palette with 100 percent sRGB enables viewing of more vibrant images when surfing the web and streaming videos, said the company.