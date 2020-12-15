हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DakPay

India Post Payments Bank launches digital payments’ services DakPay – Here are the benefits

DakPay is not just a digital payment app but a suite of digital financial and assisted banking services provided by India Post & IPPB.

India Post Payments Bank launches digital payments’ services DakPay – Here are the benefits

New Delhi: Department of Posts (DoP) and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Tuesday unveiled a new digital payment app ‘DakPay’. The App is launched as part of its ongoing efforts to provide Digital Financial inclusion at the last mile across India.

DakPay is not just a digital payment app but a suite of digital financial and assisted banking services provided by India Post & IPPB through the trusted Postal (‘Dak’) network across the nation to cater to the financial needs (‘Pay’) of various sections of the society.

It allows sending money to the loved ones (Domestic Money Transfers – DMT), Scan QR code and make payment for services/merchants digitally (Virtual debit card & with UPI), enabling cashless ecosystem through biometrics, providing interoperable banking services to the customers of ANY BANK (AePS) and Utility Bill Payment services.

Cabinet Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice  Ravi Shankar Prasad appreciated India Post Payments Bank’s efforts during fight against Covid-19 by providing doorstep financial assistance through AePS leading to financial empowerment of the unbanked and the underbanked.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DakPayIndia Post Payments BankAll India Post Graduate Medical Entrance
Next
Story

Don't want to step out of home? Now, get SIM cards of your preferred operators delivered at doorstep – Here's how
  • 99,06,165Confirmed
  • 1,43,709Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT43M40S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Civil war' among farmers on Farm Laws?