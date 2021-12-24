हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

Indian Army unveils WhatsApp-like Chat App: Here's what it offers

The ASIGMA app has been deployed on Army-owned hardware and is designed to provide long-term support and future improvements.

Indian Army unveils WhatsApp-like Chat App: Here&#039;s what it offers

New Delhi: The Indian Army has announced the debut of ASIGMA (Army Secure IndiGeneous Messaging Application), a new generation, state-of-the-art, web-based messaging programme. The software was created exclusively by a team of Army officers from the Corps of Signals. The application is being installed on the Army's internal network as a replacement for the Army Wide Area Network (AWAN) messaging application, which has been in use for the past 15 years, according to a post on PIB (Press Information Bureau). The software, however, will not be available in popular app shops.

The ASIGMA app has been deployed on Army-owned hardware and is designed to provide long-term support and future improvements, according to the notice. Instead of relying on external services like WhatsApp and Signal, which are prone to privacy concerns, the software would attempt to provide a more secure messaging network for internal use.

With a reduced user interface, the ASIGMA application will meet all "futuristic user needs." The software is expected to have features including group conversations, video and image sharing, voice notes, and more. "It [ASIGMA] offers a number of contemporary features such as multi-level security, message prioritisation and tracking, dynamic global address book, and numerous alternatives to satisfy the Army's requirements," according to the press release.

The Army's real-time data transfer and messaging requirements will be met by the messaging application, which is in keeping with the government of India's Make in India initiative, especially given the present geopolitical-security situation.

The Indian Army is also planning to go paperless and digital whenever possible, and is committed to doing so. The memo emphasises that "ASIGMA will further these efforts and will add to the array of other apps now being used by the Army over its captive pan Army network."

