VLC MEDIA PLAYER BAN REVOKES

Indian govt lifts ban on VLC media player in India after nine months -- Details Inside

Indian government has announced to revoke the ban on VLC media player after nine months. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian govt lifts ban on VLC media player in India after nine months -- Details Inside

New Delhi: The Indian government has decided to lift the ban on the VLC Media Player after being banned for almost nine months in the country. The Indian government had prohibited the free and popular VLC Media in India. Internet Freedom Foundation on Twitter informed about the Indian government decision to remove the ban on the website of VLC media player. The news was confirmed by VideoLAN on its official Twitter handle and said awesome work from Internet freedom foundation.

The Internet Freedom Foundation provided legal support to VideoLAN in its quest to get the ban lifted in India.

Why did Indian government ban VLC in India?

Indian government hasn’t clarified the reason as to what led to this ban. However, some reports suggest that the government had banned the app as it was being used by China-backed hacking group ‘Cicada’ for cyber-attacks in India.

However, the VLC Media Player developer, VideoLAN, had refuted those reports at the time saying that Cicada hackers used a modified version of the VLC Media Player for the purpose and not the one available on official Microsoft, Google and Apple Stores.

