Infinix Smart 5 launched at Rs 7,199; know features and price

New Delhi: Infinix has launched Smart 5, a budget smartphone in the Indian market. The phone is available at an attractive price of Rs. 7,199 and will go for sell on Flipkart on Thursday (February 18).

Infinix Smart 5 is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.0 GHz. The smartphone is offered in only one configuration of 2GB RAM and 32GB storage memory, which is expandable through an external SD card up to 512GB.

Infinix Smart 5 gets a 6.82-inch HD+ Cinematic drop notch display, it has a 90.66 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display has 440 knits of peak brightness.

Infinix Smart 5 gets a huge 6000mAh battery which is capable of great standby time. The company claims a standby time of more than 50 days, 53 hours of 4G talk time, 23 hours of nonstop video playback and web surfing, an impressive 155 hours of music playback and 14 hours of gaming.

Infinix Smart 5 gets 13MP dual camera setup. There is a 13MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture with quad flash on rear and 8MP with f/2.0 with flash front camera for taking selfies.

Infinix will be launching this smartphone with a combo offer of Jio with benefits of up to Rs. 4,000. This offer consists of 40 Jio cashback offers worth Rs. 2000 and brand coupons worth Rs. 2000.

