Instagram apologises for deleting film poster depicting lactating nipple

New Delhi: Photo and video sharing platform Instagram has apologised for deleting an official film poster that showed a lactating female nipple. The Spanish designer of the posters Javier Jaén had called out Instagram for the censorship on several images of the poster of the new movie Madres Paralelas (Parallel Mothers).

Instagram had reportedly removed the images of the film posters for "breaking our rules against nudity", according to a response by Instagram's parent company Facebook. The social media giant, however, was quick to realise its mistake and quickly restored the images promoting the film on Instagram.

The upcoming movie which stars Penelope Cruz and is directed by Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar will release at the Venice Film Festival in September.

"We do, however, make exceptions to allow nudity in certain circumstances, which includes when there's clear artistic context," Facebook pointed out in a statement.

"We've therefore restored posts sharing the Almodóvar movie poster to Instagram, and we're really sorry for any confusion caused," the social media giant added. Previously, Jaén had also complained that the posters of the movie were removed from his Instagram handle.

On the other hand, Instagram has launched new features to protect users against online abuse. The newly launched feaure is particularly helpful for celebrities and high-profile creators, which will ensure that users are protected from abuse on the platform. Also Read: Zoom launches ‘Focus Mode’ to let students attend distraction-free virtual classes

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, in a blog post, said, "We don`t allow hate speech or bullying on Instagram, and we remove it whenever we find it. We also want to protect people from having to experience this abuse in the first place, which is why we`re constantly listening to feedback from experts and our community, and developing new features to give people more control over their experience on Instagram, and help protect them from abuse." Also Read: Public Provident Fund: Invest Rs 34 every day in PPF to get Rs 18 lakh, here’s how