Instagram Down Today: Instagram users in India and across the globe faced a major disruption as the Meta-owned social media platform experienced a sudden outage today. Millions of users worldwide were left frustrated by issues such as login failures, problems uploading stories, messaging errors, server connectivity issues, and various app-related glitches.

The outage, which began in the morning, affected millions, prompting many to turn to other platforms to voice their concerns. The global scale of the issue underscores Instagram's massive user base and its critical role in daily communication and business operations.

According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks online service disruptions, over 700 complaints were recorded around 10:37 AM. This marks the second significant Instagram outage in less than a week. The previous disruption, on November 13, made headlines when it peaked at 9:51 PM, with over 130 reports originating from India alone.

Adding further, data reveals that 42 per cent of users reported login issues, 39 per cent faced server connection problems, and 19 per cent encountered general app difficulties.

Here's How Netizens Reacted:

why is instagram always down pic.twitter.com/VtOLSgP2u0 November 19, 2024

Seems like #instagram is down for many users. It keeps crashing when app is opened.#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/JJW4JK4Ztp — Rukmini (@Rukminiiiiii) November 19, 2024