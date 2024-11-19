Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821923https://zeenews.india.com/technology/instagram-down-many-users-face-login-failures-and-messaging-issues-heres-how-netizens-reacted-2821923.html
NewsTechnology
INSTAGRAM

Instagram Down: Many Users Face Login Failures And Messaging Issues; Here's How Netizens Reacted

Instagram Down Today: The global scale of the issue underscores Instagram's massive user base and its critical role in daily communication and business operations. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Instagram Down: Many Users Face Login Failures And Messaging Issues; Here's How Netizens Reacted Instagram Down

Instagram Down Today: Instagram users in India and across the globe faced a major disruption as the Meta-owned social media platform experienced a sudden outage today. Millions of users worldwide were left frustrated by issues such as login failures, problems uploading stories, messaging errors, server connectivity issues, and various app-related glitches.

The outage, which began in the morning, affected millions, prompting many to turn to other platforms to voice their concerns. The global scale of the issue underscores Instagram's massive user base and its critical role in daily communication and business operations.

According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks online service disruptions, over 700 complaints were recorded around 10:37 AM. This marks the second significant Instagram outage in less than a week. The previous disruption, on November 13, made headlines when it peaked at 9:51 PM, with over 130 reports originating from India alone.

Adding further, data reveals that 42 per cent of users reported login issues, 39 per cent faced server connection problems, and 19 per cent encountered general app difficulties.

Here's How Netizens Reacted: 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK