Instagram Down: Social media platform Instagram is experiencing a major outage, leaving users worldwide unable to send, receive direct messages or upload videos on the platform. As per the updates from the Downdetector, which tracks service outages, the issues began at approximately 5.14 pm on Tuesday.

It is important to note that over 2,000 reports have been filed till now, indicating a substantial disruption to the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform after Instagram went down in evening. However, the actual number of affected users may vary. This issue, affecting both personal and business accounts, has disrupted communication for millions, highlighting just how integral Instagram has become in day-to-day interactions.