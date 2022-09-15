NewsTechnology
Instagram to soon allow users to tip your favourite creators

In 2020, Instagram launched Badges, a feature that allows users to show support to creators during a live video. Badges can cost $0.99, $1.99 or $4.99.

  • The feature was first spotted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi back in July.
  • Creators would also be able to check if they are eligible for the feature under a new Gifts tab in their settings.
New Delhi: Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram is internally testing a new tipping feature for creators on the platform, media reports say. The test feature called “Gifts" would enable creators to earn money through Reels, reports TechCrunch.

“This feature is an internal prototype and not testing externally," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying in an email to the website.

The feature was first spotted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi back in July, when Instagram was developing the feature under the name “content appreciation".

According to screenshots posted by Paluzzi, the feature would allow creators to toggle an option that will enable their fans to send them “Gifts".

Creators would also be able to check if they are eligible for the feature under a new Gifts tab in their settings. The screenshots also suggest that users would be able to send Gifts via a button displayed at the bottom of Reels.

In 2020, Instagram launched Badges, a feature that allows users to show support to creators during a live video. Badges can cost $0.99, $1.99 or $4.99.

When users purchase a badge during a live video, a heart icon appears next to your name in the comments, the report said.

