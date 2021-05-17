Instagram unveils new features: Here’s how to multi delete comments and block people

Facebook-owned Instagram has unveiled new features to put an end to cyberbullying on its platform. It has launched two important features: bulk delete comments and multi blocking.

In its blog, Instagram said, “We’re launching a new feature to help people manage multiple unwanted interactions at once. We know it can feel overwhelming to manage a rush of negative comments, so we’ve been testing the ability to delete comments in bulk, as well as block or restrict multiple accounts that post negative comments.” The photo-sharing platform provides the ability to delete up to 25 comments at once.

Here’s how to delete multiple comments at once on Instagram.

Open the Instagram app

Tap on the post with the comments you want to delete on your profile

Tap on a comment under the post

Tap on the three dots in the top right corner

Select 'Manage comments'

Select the comments you want to delete

Tap on 'Delete' at the bottom of your screen



Besides this, Instagram users can now block as many people as they like on the platform. Also, if a user blocks someone, they won't be notified, but any comments they have posted before blocking them won't be removed. And, users would need to do that manually.

Here’s how to multi-block people on Instagram

Open the Instagram app

Tap on the three lines in the top right corner of the app

Tap on Settings

Select Privacy from the list

Tap on Comments

Tap on 'Block comments from'

Type in the people you want to block

Tap on Block next to their name

Meanwhile, Instagram also plans to provide users to amplify and encourage positive interactions. It states, “Soon, we’ll begin testing Pinned Comments.” This will further allow people to set the tone for their account and engage with their community by pinning a select number of comments to the top of their comments thread.

Here’s how to pin Instagram comments:

Open the Instagram app

Tap on the post on your profile with the comments you want to pin

Tap on a comment under the post

Swipe right to left on a comment you want to pin

Tap on the pin icon

Tap on 'Pin Comment'

