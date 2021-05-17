Instagram unveils new features: Here’s how to multi delete comments and block people

Facebook-owned Instagram has unveiled new features to put an end to cyberbullying on its platform. It has launched two important features: bulk delete comments and multi blocking.
In its blog, Instagram said, “We’re launching a new feature to help people manage multiple unwanted interactions at once. We know it can feel overwhelming to manage a rush of negative comments, so we’ve been testing the ability to delete comments in bulk, as well as block or restrict multiple accounts that post negative comments.” The photo-sharing platform provides the ability to delete up to 25 comments at once.
Here’s how to delete multiple comments at once on Instagram.
- Open the Instagram app
- Tap on the post with the comments you want to delete on your profile
- Tap on a comment under the post
- Tap on the three dots in the top right corner
- Select 'Manage comments'
- Select the comments you want to delete
- Tap on 'Delete' at the bottom of your screen
Besides this, Instagram users can now block as many people as they like on the platform. Also, if a user blocks someone, they won't be notified, but any comments they have posted before blocking them won't be removed. And, users would need to do that manually.
Here’s how to multi-block people on Instagram
- Open the Instagram app
- Tap on the three lines in the top right corner of the app
- Tap on Settings
- Select Privacy from the list
- Tap on Comments
- Tap on 'Block comments from'
- Type in the people you want to block
- Tap on Block next to their name
Meanwhile, Instagram also plans to provide users to amplify and encourage positive interactions. It states, “Soon, we’ll begin testing Pinned Comments.” This will further allow people to set the tone for their account and engage with their community by pinning a select number of comments to the top of their comments thread.
Here’s how to pin Instagram comments:
- Open the Instagram app
- Tap on the post on your profile with the comments you want to pin
- Tap on a comment under the post
- Swipe right to left on a comment you want to pin
- Tap on the pin icon
- Tap on 'Pin Comment'
