'Instagram won’t be just a photo-sharing app', says head of Instagram Adam Mosseri

Facebook-owned Instagram will no longer just be a “photo-sharing” app, revealed head Adam Mosseri adding that the social media platform will evolve with time. "We're no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app," Mosseri said in a video shared on his social media accounts this week.

He said, "We're trying to build new experiences primarily in four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging."

“Let's be honest, there's some really serious competition right now. TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger and there are a lot of other upstarts as well,” Mosseri said.

In order to remain at the top of the game, Mosseri said, Instagram is going to have to embrace that aspect, and “that means change”. So, how is Instagram going to change? ”At Instagram we’re always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we’re focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging," Mosseri tweeted.

Mosseri further revealed that one of the many ways to evolve is by starting to hand out more recommendations. He was hinting towards the recently tested feature “Suggested Posts.”

He further explained that Instagram looks to embrace video more broadly and is going to focus on full-screen and immersive content.

