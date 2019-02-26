Intelligent Search in Google Drive to now suggest queries

New Delhi: Search Engine giant Google has said that it has developed intelligent filters which will help you find and filter content more quickly and efficiently in Drive.

“We’re making Enterprise improvements to the Google Drive search box on desktop available to all G Suite Editions,” Google said in a blog.

Now, when you click in the search box you’ll see a range of options, including Suggested search queries, top collaborators, file types, edit history, priority items, and more.

You can click on a term to search for it on Suggested search queries. While if you click on a person to search for files that you’ve collaborated with them on. The third option for click will show files that match the highlighted criteria.

This updated search is rolling out to all G Suite Editions and will be enabled by default.