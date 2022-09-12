iOS 16 to rollout for iPhones on September 16: Check India timing, features and more

New Delhi: Today, on September 12, iOS 16 will begin to be distributed to iPhones 8 and above. The mobile operating system has been available in beta form on iPhones for months, and Apple is finally set to roll out the OS, most likely tonight or early tomorrow morning in India. iOS 16 was first shown off at WWDC 2022 in June 2022, and it introduces a new UI and features, particularly on the lock screen.

Apple, like most other companies, usually announces the date of the rollout rather than the exact time. Because the rollout is aligned with California's PDT time zone, we anticipate that iOS 16 will reach Indian customers tonight at 10 p.m. or early tomorrow morning.

iOS 16 will be available for iPhone 8 and later models. The software update will also be available for 'budget' iPhones such as the iPhone SE 2020 and SE 2022. Furthermore, the latest-generation iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will come pre-installed with iOS 16.

Apple usually notifies users when iOS 16 is available for their iPhones. To manually check, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

With iOS 16, Apple made significant changes to the lock screen. To begin, users can change their wallpaper by long-pressing the lock screen. Widgets can also be added by users here. Furthermore, notifications are displayed directly on the lock screen. Users will be able to gain access by swiping from bottom to top.

Apple is also updating the Camera app, and the new UI allows users to switch between filters and modes using swipe gestures. iPhone 13 and later will get an improved cinematic mode.

In terms of privacy, Apple is introducing a new Lockdown mode on iPhones. It is intended to protect against spyware such as Pegasus. It will be accessible through the Privacy tab in Settings.