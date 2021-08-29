iPhone 12 buyers get 2 years additional warranty on earpiece, Apple to repair phones for free

New Delhi: If you are a buyer of the Apple iPhone 12 series, then we have good news! The Cupertino-based firm has announced a new service programme for all the customers of iPhone 12 series smartphones, under which users who are facing issues with the devices’ receiver can get it repaired for free. Yes, you read that right!

Previously, several Apple iPhone 12 series customers had reported issues related to the receiver of the smartphones. Customers had a complaint that they are not able to hear the sound from the receiver properly, facing difficulties in listening to a call.

Customers facing issues with the earpiece can not only avail a free repair service under the first year’s warranty programme, but can also get their faulty receivers repaired for an additional two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

Apple said that the company had found that a few iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones may face issues related to the experience sound ‘due to a component that might fail on the receiver module.’ As of now, Apple hasn’t revealed how many customers have been impacted by the fault in their iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 range’s earpieces.

As a result, the tech giant is now providing free repair services to all such customers who are facing issues with iPhone’s earpiece. However, your smartphone needs to have manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 if you want to avail the free repair service. Also Read: Indian Railway’s Bharat Darshan special tourist train to start today- Details here

However, customers may need to note that if you take your iPhone 12 with a broken screen for receiver’s repair, then you need to pay for the screen repair’s cost first. The reason behind this is that service centre workers will have to repair your broken screen first before repairing the receiver. Also Read: Google Pay to allow users to open fixed deposits on its platform