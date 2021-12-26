iPhone 12 Mini gets massive discount on Flipkart: Here's how to get it

New Delhi: On Flipkart, the Apple iPhone 12 mini costs Rs 41,999. The offers are part of Flipkart's Smartphone Year End Sale. Customers will be able to take advantage of perks such as no-cost EMI payment method, exchange offers, Flipkart Smart upgrade programme, and screen protection at a reduced price during the sale event, which will run till December 30. Customers can also use their Flipkart Axis Bank credit card to reduce the price of the iPhone 12 mini even further. Only the Black, Blue, and White models were available for purchase (64GB).

During the Flipkart Smartphone Year End Sale, the 128GB iPhone 12 mini is available for Rs 55,199 (MRP Rs 64,900), and the 256GB model is available for Rs 65,199 (MRP Rs 74,900). This sale event also includes a brief discount on the standard iPhone. The 64GB model costs Rs 54,199, while the 128GB model costs Rs 65,199. Customers might reduce the selling price once more by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers.

The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have nearly identical features. The normal model has a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch screen. Both phones include an OLED display that provides a great viewing experience. This is referred to by the firm as the Super Retina XDR Display. The Apple A14 Bionic chipset and 5G capabilities are included under the hood. Another important feature of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini is the compatibility for MagSafe wireless charging.

Customers should keep in mind that the packing does not include a charging brick; however, they can utilise an outdated USB Type-C charger. The phones, on the other hand, keep the lightning port for charging. We get two 12MP cameras on the rear, as well as a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Live TV

#mute