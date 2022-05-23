iPhone 12 sale on Amazon: Here’s how to get the phone for as low as Rs 34,600

New Delhi: Users who want to get their hands on the iPhone 12 at a reduced price can do so right now. Users interested in buying the smartphone can do so for as little as Rs 34,600 on Amazon India.

The iPhone 12, which is officially priced at Rs 79,990 for the 64GB model, is available on Amazon India for Rs 54,900.

Users can trade their old gadgets for up to Rs 18,800 in incentives. This reduces the phone's pricing down to Rs 36,100.

Additionally, while purchasing the handset with CitiBank Debit and Credit cards, buyers can save up to Rs 1500, bringing the effective price of the iPhone 12 64GB edition to Rs 34,600.

While the iPhone 12 is not the most recent model, it still includes the majority of the features, such as 5G compatibility, MagSafe support, and the A14 Bionic chip, which is only a generation behind the A15 Bionic chip.