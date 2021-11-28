iPhone 13 helps Apple reach the numero uno position in China

New Delhi: After a steep decline, Apple iPhone sales have risen in China. Apple beat Chinese smartphone maker Vivo to become China's leading smartphone provider in October 2021, according to a Counterpoint analysis.

Apple's current supremacy in the Chinese markets has been attributed to high iPhone 13 series sales, according to the report. The Cupertino based tech behemoth climbed 46 percent year on year, the most of any of China's big OEMs.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint said, “Ever since Huawei's decline, the top position in China has been changing hands. OPPO became number one in January 2021 while Vivo attained the top position in March 2021.”

Since December 2015, Apple has not held the #1 rank in the Chinese smartphone market. This year, Apple became the third smartphone brand to reach the top spot in China. Vivo took first place in March 2021, whereas Oppo took first place in January 2021.

According to Counterpoint, Apple's top ranking was fueled by the success of the iPhone 13 series, which was also launched in China at a lower price than the iPhone 12 series. Huawei's hold on the Chinese market appears to be eroding, with Apple attempting to fill the premium-segment void left by Huawei. According to the analysis, if supply constraints had not existed, Apple may have facilitated even more growth in the country.

