Apple iPhone 13

iPhone 13 launch: Desi netizens go gaga over the use of 'Dum Maro Dum' inspired song in launch video

Apple launched four new models in the iPhone 13 lineup at the much-anticipated ‘California Streaming’ launch event on late night Tuesday (September 14). 

iPhone 13 launch: Desi netizens go gaga over the use of 'Dum Maro Dum' inspired song in launch video

New Delhi: Apple launched four new models in the iPhone 13 lineup at the much-anticipated ‘California Streaming’ launch event on late night Tuesday (September 14).  

Besides the shinning new iPhone 13 range, what attracted the attention of desi netizens fans was the use of RD Burman’s ‘Dum Maro Dum’ tune at the beginning of the event, specifically at the time of introduction of the new smartphone. 

Bollywood fans on Twitter were quick to point out that the popular Hindi song was played in the background while keynote speakers presented the newly announced iPhone 13 and other products.

"Did they just use the Dum Maro Dum soundtrack in the Apple launch event or did I just discover that this soundtrack is also borrowed," said one Twitter user.

Originally released in 1971, the song was produced by singer Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman. Users were able to sway on the tunes of the popular song for nearly 10 seconds.

"Apple loves R D Burman. After the burning train theme for the iPhone X Advt. they picked Dum Maro Dum this time. Anyways who doesn`t love RD #Apple #RDBurman," a user noted. 

"Two observations from iPhone 13 commercial. 1. Can a delivery boy afford an iPhone13 as shown in the ad? 2. The bgm sounds similar to Deepika Padukone’s Dum Maro Dum," another user pointed out. Also Read: 2021 Force Gurkha SUV unveiled: Check launch, delivery date, price and features of Thar rival

However, the song was neither the original one nor Deepika Padukone’s Dum Maro Dum. In actuality, the song was ‘Work All Day’ by Footsie. Also Read: Petrol at Rs 75 per litre, diesel at Rs 68? GST Council could discuss proposal to include fuel under GST

