iPhone 13 launch tonight: Here’s how to watch livestream; check expected features, price and more

Today is an exciting day for Apple lovers as the much-touted ‘California Streaming’ event by Apple is scheduled to happen at 10.30 PM IST. Apple is expected to launch iPhone 13 series along with other accessories such as Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro laptops, and more. The company might also launch next-gen entry-level AirPods.

“Wanna know what’s next? Tune in on September 14 at 10 a.m. PDT for a special #AppleEvent,” Apple said in a tweet.

How to watch livestream

The California Streaming event by Apple will start at 10:30 PM IST and it can be livestreamed from the company's official website, its event page, and official YouTube channel. Once the event is over, you can also get nitty gritty of it in the Apple Podcast App.

Here’s what to expect

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series at the California Streaming event today. Besides that, the Cupertino-based tech giant will also unveil the new Apple Watch and AirPods.

Apple might launch 4 models of the iPhone 13 series- the vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple is also expected to reveal the release date of the iOS 15 update.

iPhone 13 series is said to be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset and will come with a comparatively larger battery. In terms of other features, the iPhones will come with a smaller notch, and many other features like satellite connectivity.

Apple also plans to launch its next-generation smartwatch, known as the Apple Watch Series 7 which will feature a new design with flat edges and larger screen sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The company could also launch its next entry-level AirPods at the event.

Live TV

#mute