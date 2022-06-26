New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini are two popular smartphones in the Indian smartphone market, despite their small sizes compared to their counterparts such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. Both the smartphones are quite compact and if you’re planning to get your hands on any of them, this could be the right time, as Flipkart is running a deal wherein you can get additional discounts by using exchange offers and card deals.

Currently, the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform is offering a 7% discount on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 mini. The phone launched last year is selling at Rs 64,999 on the website. However, customers can avail of the exchange offer to get an extra discount of up to Rs 12,500.

Interested customers can also use card discounts to make the deal even sweeter. For instance, one can get a 10% discount using SBI Credit Cards up to Rs 1000 on buying the smartphone. The discount is also valid on EMI transactions, but the discount is limited to Rs 1500. Also, using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card customers can get an additional 5% on buying the smartphone.

Deals on iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12 mini is selling on Flipkart with a 16% discount at Rs 49,999. However, using the exchange offer, customers can get an additional exchange discount of Rs 12,500. Plus, all the above-mentioned credit card discounts are applicable on iPhone 12 mini purchases as well. However, customers can use Flipkart Pay Later to get an additional Rs 100 discount.

Customers can get free freebies with their purchases on Flipkart. The freebies include BYJU'S 3 Live classes, Gaana Plus subscription for 3 months and Disney+ Hotstar.