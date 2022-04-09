New Delhi: Following the global success of the iPhone 13 and its series, the focus has now shifted to the rumoured first look of Apple Inc.'s future iPhone 14. After computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the iPhone 14 Pro Max were revealed, the internet went crazy.

The iPhone 14 is one of the most eagerly anticipated smartphones in the industry.

On Twitter, a user dubbed ShrimpApplePro posted CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Max Pro. On April 4, further details about the phone's interior and exterior were disclosed, and on April 5, more details about the phone's interior and exterior were published.

According to the information given by the user, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 1.95 mm bezel, which is narrower than the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 2.42 mm bezel. In addition, the height of the earpiece in the upcoming phone is rumoured to be 0.57 mm, which is less than the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 1.52 mm.

Furthermore, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to measure 78.53 mm in length with a side button, 160.71 mm in width, and 12.16 mm in depth. The distance between the cutouts and the top of the screen on the phone is 2.29 mm, while the camera bump's height from the back of the glass to the top is 4.18 mm.

In addition, the rear camera diameter with a metal ring is believed to be 13.85 mm in the iPhone 14 Max Pro, while the diameter without a metal ring is said to be 8.05 mm. According to the user, the forthcoming phone would have a back flash diameter of 6.9 mm and a LiDAR sensor diameter of 6.5 mm.

Overall, the iPhone 14 Max Pro's design appears to be comparable to that of its counterparts, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Pro models.

The leaked blueprints are likewise similar to the description provided by computer enthusiast Max Weinbach.

Apple's iPhone 13 and subsequent models have become a success story. The new iPhone 14 variants are expected to be released this year at any time. However, Apple has yet to offer an official description and comment.

The iPhone 14 series will be closely scrutinised to see what new features Apple will include in comparison to previous iterations. Apple is known for releasing products with new, distinctive, and updated features.

