iPhone 14 Max to feature 90 Hz display and 6 GB of RAM, suggests new leak

New Delhi: Apple is said to unveil the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in September, and a fresh report claims that the iPhone 14 Max will include a 90 Hz display and 6 GB of RAM, both of which are upgrades over the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Max will have Face ID, according to @Shadow Leak, and will be powered by the A15 Bionic, which TSMC will continue to produce on 5 nm nodes. The A16 Bionic is only likely to be used in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple will also match the A15 Bionic with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, according to @Shadow Leak. The iPhone 14 Max is also reported to include two 12MP cameras on the back. Unfortunately, there are no details about the device's front-facing cameras.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1099 and $1199, respectively, due to growing component costs and Apple's drive to separate Pro and non-Pro iPhones. Apple is also likely to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max model, which would result in a $300 price rise.

According to rumours, the 2022 iPhone 14 series will include various enhancements over the Pro model, including a revamped design, a better camera, and more. To accommodate the additional internals, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are believed to have a bigger profile and a better camera module.

Both iPhone 14 Pro variants will come with a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The iPhone 14 series is expected to feature 8K video.