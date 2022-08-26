New Delhi: The launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series is just a few days away, and we are already learning a plethora of new information. A Twitter user (@duanrui1205) shared a video of the purported iPhone 14 Pro unit ahead of the launch event on September 7 that shows off noticeable changes. First, a new notch design in the shape of an I is present on the front panel. If this is the case, the front hole-punch cutout will also have a selfie camera sensor in addition to the face ID sensors in the pill-shaped cutout.

The rear camera module appears to be larger and more protruding from the back. A purple colour unit that changes to blue in bright light was displayed by the user. How the user was able to retrieve this fake unit is unknown. Although the iPhone 14 Pro's specifications were not revealed, we do know what they are because of numerous leaks in the past.

Similar to last year and the year before, Apple is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models this year. It was alleged, though, that Apple would not introduce a new mini model. Instead, it might make the "Max" variant available. According to rumours, the iPhone 14 Max has a larger display (6.7 inches) without the Pro Max model's hefty price tag. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are anticipated to be part of the Pro lineup.

It's likely that the new A16 bionic chipset and improved cameras will be included with both Pro smartphones. According to a leak, Apple would equip the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 48-megapixel camera sensor. Additionally, the pair might provide longer battery life. A 12-megapixel selfie camera, a 120Hz display, and 5G connectivity with Qualcomm's upgraded 5G modem are some of the other standout features.

More information about pricing is awaited. The Pro models would undoubtedly cost more than a lakh rupees in India, though.