New Delhi: This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ian Zelbo, a designer, has released additional high-resolution renders of the iPhone 14 Pro in a variety of hues, including purple, silver, graphite, and gold.

The iPhone 14 Pro in gold colour has come out recently on the internet. The "special colour" on the iPhone 14 Pro is said to be the most eye-catching purple colour. Apart from the colour options, the images also show the rumoured narrow bezels, which would allow for a bit more display screen.

There will most likely be four storage options for the Pro model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The MSRP of the 128GB variant will be $1099.

In terms of features, the iPhone 14 Pro could include a 1Hz refresh rate setting and an always-on display on its OLED display. Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young responded to an inquiry on Twitter by saying he expects the iPhone 14 Pro versions to feature an even wider range of refresh, with the potential to scale down to a 1Hz rate.

The iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but it will be smaller. The iPhone 14 Pro will be equipped with Apple's latest A16 Bionic processor and 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro will include 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz display refresh rate. Analysts think that the iPhone 14 series smartphones will have a standard storage capacity of 64GB. The iPhone could include a triple-rear camera system with a 48MP primary camera and two 12MP secondary cameras.

The camera bump on the 2022 high-end iPhone will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm thicker than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max in terms of design. To accommodate the new camera technology, the bulge on the rear of the iPhone will grow in size by around 5% in each dimension, increasing from 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm in width and 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm in height.