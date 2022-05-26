New Delhi: A Forbes report, quoting popular Korean tech site ET News reports wrote that the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 will boast of a South Korean front camera owing to "quality problems from Chineses manufacters during testing".

The Forbes report further said that Apple will install an LG Innotek camera module, the front shooter was originally meant to be installed in the iPhone 15.

The Forbes report points out that while the LG Innotek camera module brings "advanced functionality for the iPhone's front camera for the first time, including autofocus" on the flip side it will lead to higher phone pricing. Forbes adds, Apple might increase iPhone prices of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max by $100, while for iPhone 14 Max the price will be at least $200 more than the iPhone 13 Mini.

Meanwhile, an IANS report has mentioned that the Covid-19 lockdowns in China are likely to hamper the development of at least one of Apple's upcoming flagship iPhones this year which has fallen behind schedule.

Apple is preparing four new iPhone models for this year -- iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Max and 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and Pro models will come with 6.1-inch screens, while the Max and Pro Max models will be equipped with 6.7 in-inch screens. However, the tech giant might discontinue the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.