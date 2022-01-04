iPhone 14 to get punch-hole screen, to ditch screen notch

New Delhi: In September, Apple is expected to release four new handsets: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and a new source claims that the iPhone 14 will include a hole-punch display that will erase the notch, as well as an updated iPhone SE with 5G connection.

Apple is going to launch a hole-punch screen that produces a tiny window for a camera to shine through without the need for a complete notch, according to Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter, claims AppleInsider.

Face ID may be retained on Apple's flagship iPhones if the company devises a workaround.

Gurman also stated that Apple's entry-level iPhone, the iPhone SE, will receive an upgrade that would bring 5G connectivity to the device.

Furthermore, Apple intends to release iPhone models without a SIM slot by September.

A rumour on the Brazilian website Blog do iPhone earlier this week suggested that iPhone 15 Pro versions debuting in 2023 may not feature a real SIM card port. Apple has told major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022, according to a new report from MacRumors.

Apple may remove the physical SIM card slot beginning with some iPhone 14 devices, rather than some iPhone 15 models as previously speculated.

There will also be support for two eSIM cards, allowing for dual SIM capability. The removal of the SIM card slot may improve water resistance even more.

The next flagship series, the iPhone 14, will have storage capacities of up to 2 TB.

Apple will use QLC flash storage in next year's iPhone, increasing capacity to 2 TB thanks to the latest storage technology.

