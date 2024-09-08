iPhone 16 India Launch: Apple is set to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series in India during its ‘It's Glowtime’ event in California tomorrow, on September 9. The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to unveil its latest products, including the iPhone 16 series and the Apple Watch Series 10. Now, iPhone users and tech enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see what new features and innovations Apple has in store for its next-generation devices.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to grab the spotlight at the 2024 Apple event. This series includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apart from this, Apple is expected to reveal the release dates for its upcoming software updates alongside the hardware announcements. These software updates include iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and macOS Sequoia.

Apple iPhone 16 Launch Event: When and Where to Watch

Apple's mega event is scheduled to take place at the company's headquarters, Apple Park, in Cupertino, California. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST), with a global audience tuning in virtually. Apple fans can watch the livestream on Apple's website, the Apple YouTube channel, or via the Apple TV app.

What's New in iPhone 16 Series Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are anticipated to feature larger displays, measuring 6.3 inches (up from 6.1 inches) and 6.9 inches (up from 6.7 inches), respectively. Apple is rumored to incorporate new Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology in the Pro models, which could lead to slimmer bezels compared to last year's versions.

The iPhone 16 Pro series is expected to be powered by the A18 Pro chipset, while the standard iPhone 16 models may use the A18 chipset with slightly lower clock speeds. Additionally, the devices are expected to come with a 4,676mAh battery.

iPhone 16 Series India Price (Expected):

The iPhone 16 series may come with a lower price tag in India compared to the iPhone 15, thanks to a reduction in the basic customs duty on mobile phones from 20 per cent to 15 per cent.

The iPhone 16 is expected to be priced around Rs 67,000. The iPhone 16 Plus could cost approximately Rs 75,500, while the iPhone 16 Pro is estimated to be available for Rs 92,300.

For those eyeing the top-of-the-line model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to be priced at Rs 1,00,700.